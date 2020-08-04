We’re getting new music from the Excision camp in just two weeks! He just announced the remix EP for his project with Wooli, Evolution EP, dropping August 18.

There are also two “free bonus” remixes coming out, including the MADRECKLESS remix of “Lockdown” that just came out.

As of yet, no artists have been announced for the remix package, but we should be hearing that soon! Check out the MADRECKLESS remix above and stay tuned for more info!

Headbangers! @woolimusic & I are dropping Evolution EP: The Remixes on Aug 18th!! We also have two free bonus remixes coming out, check out @IamMADRECKLESS' remix of Lockdown! Who remembers hearing this on the Evolution tour? https://t.co/OD2MufETgX pic.twitter.com/qQhI9D9Joy — Excision (@Excision) August 4, 2020

Photo via Fadewood Studios