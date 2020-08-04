Reddit has finalized its Official Top 100 Albums of the 2010s list — and it’s glorious.

The list, voted on by fans and compiled by r/electronicmusic, defines an entire decade through its best dance/electronic music albums.

The Top 10 is quite impressive in itself, boasting standout releases from Daft Punk, Porter Robinson, Flume, Jamie XX, Jon Hopkins, Disclosure, Bonobo, Mat Zo, Odesza, and Tycho. Without these albums, dance/electronic music simply wouldn’t be where it is today.

The finalized list is a trip down memory lane featuring top-tier albums from deadmau5, Skrillex, Zedd, Justice, RL Grime, Nero, Gesafflelstein, Noisia, Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, The Glitch Mob, Flying Lotus and many more reputable acts.

Which one of these albums got you into EDM? See the full list here and let us know!

Official Top 10 Albums of 2010s

via r/electronicmusic

#1 – Daft Punk, Random Access Memories

#2 – Porter Robinson, Worlds

#3 – Flume, Flume

#4 – Jamie XX, In Colour

#5 – Jon Hopkins, Immunity

#6 – Disclosure, Settle

#7 – Bonobo, Black Sands

#8 – Mat Zo, Damage Control

#9 – Odesza, In Return

#10 – Tycho, Awake