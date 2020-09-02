Just as we still cover The Chainsmokers and Zedd, even after they’ve basically turned to pop, we’re still going to cover Bring Me The Horizon after amo, even though they’re still traditionally a metalcore band. (Also, we just love them.) Today, they just dropped a new song with YUNGBLUD, “Obey,” that has us feelin’ some type of way.

“The world doesn’t need light-hearted pop music right now – it needs anthems for anger. There’s so much to be pissed off about,” Sykes recently told NME. The publication likens the song’s influences to Rage Against The Machine, Pendulum, or The Prodigy, both in terms of musicality and content.

“It’s not the time to say, ‘These days shall pass’ and ‘Everything will be OK’, because it won’t fucking be OK unless we fucking do something about it,” Sykes continued in the interview.

The level of anger in “Obey” makes that apparent. Listen below!

