Eprom and Flume? EPROM AND FLUME!? Two of the preeminent leaders of sound design in EDM are finally releasing a track they made at a writing trip in Norway “a couple years back,” and it’s for a good cause.
“.@flumemusic and I are very stoked to be part of ‘Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy’ – a fundraising compilation album that will be available for only 24 hours this Friday, September 4th on @Bandcamp. All net proceeds going to @fairfightaction.”
The song titled “Nor. 7” will only be available for 24 hours. Get it here on Friday.
Harley and I wrote this unreleased tune titled ‘Nor. 7’ a couple years back on a writing trip in Norway. Glad we can finally release it tied to an important cause. https://t.co/o6ojm45m3f
— Eprom — BLM (@eprombeats) September 2, 2020