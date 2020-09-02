Eprom and Flume? EPROM AND FLUME!? Two of the preeminent leaders of sound design in EDM are finally releasing a track they made at a writing trip in Norway “a couple years back,” and it’s for a good cause.

“.@flumemusic and I are very stoked to be part of ‘Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy’ – a fundraising compilation album that will be available for only 24 hours this Friday, September 4th on @Bandcamp. All net proceeds going to @fairfightaction.”

The song titled “Nor. 7” will only be available for 24 hours. Get it here on Friday.