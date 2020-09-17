GRiZ has been putting out an absolutely insane amount of music since 2019. With five Bangers EPs under his belt, a debut single on Nightbass, and a wonderful collaboration with Wreckno (totaling 18 tracks), he’s now reviving his Chasing The Golden Hour series for the third installment since 2017.

CTGH began in 2015 following his fourth album, Say It Loud. Collaborating with friends Exmag, Muzzy Bear, Russ Liquid, and Eric Bloom, it started something beautiful. In 2017, he trimmed the collabs down and worked with The Cabin and ProbCause & JayPrime. Now on the third iteration, he’s teaming up again with ProbCause on “Solo,” the sole collaboration on the mixtape.

The rest of the release is entirely previously unreleased music, 10 tracks of pure GRiZ bliss. There seems to be a bit more of a global theme this time around, with tracks like “Nights In Shibuya” (Japan) and “Koh Samui” (Thailand).

A press release for Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3 states, “The album is a reflection of GRiZ’s self-awareness and deep connection to the universe, as well as a return to form showcasing his deep knowledge of classic records, funk instrumentals, and poetic lyricism, while staying true to the series’ minimalist yet heady sound.”

Check it out below!

GRiZ via Electric Forest