GRiZ has long been a champion of the LGBTQIA+ community in dance music. Since publicly coming out via HuffPost op-ed, he’s used his platform to create an inclusive space for fans. Combined with his groundbreaking Digital Mirage performance set against the backdrop of the Denver protests with 8 minutes 46 seconds of silence at the end in tribute to George Floyd, GRiZ has a history of intelligently sharing his views and doing so in a way that changes minds.





Now in Pride Month, GRiZ has teamed up with Wreckno for a powerful queer anthem, “Medusa.”

Hold up it’s the anthem

Put your fuckin’ hands up

Smilin’ cuz I’m young, rich, gay, and I’m handsome

The vocals follow a known queer cadence and are full of sass and power, and the lyrics celebrate queer culture. The beat is intense and angsty, showing off both GRiZ’s and Wreckno’s ability to craft a heavy track with personality.

Wreckno shares what the track means to him, and how it came together – “‘Medus’a means everything to me! Not only is it my gayest most incredible queer dream team collaboration come true, but it packs a punch with an empowering and sassy message. I grew up in the woods of northern Michigan, four hours north of Detroit. We would drive eight hours in a night, round trip sometimes, just to go and catch a GRiZ show. I’ve always admired his artistry and have been a stan for a long time, so when he reached out to work on this song it truly was my dreams coming true. His shows were like a funky rainbow escape from the grey cloud that I usually felt over my world.”

“Medusa” is out now from GRiZ and Wreckno! Check it out below.