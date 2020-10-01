Artists are doing their best to keep their passion alive this year. Without any live shows, many have lost their biggest source of income and have had to pivot, offering lessons to others, focusing on making sample packs, even just getting new jobs. Drive-in shows aren’t perfect, but it’s one of the best options available to struggling musicians at the moment.

On September 19, Rezz played her first drive-in show as a co-premiere of the documentary she’s featured in, Underplayed. Now, she’s returning for a 3-night run of shows in a couple weeks in Columbus, Chicago, and Atlanta.

America !!!! I’m Playing a few drive in shows on October 15,16 & 17. See you soon Columbus, chicago, & Atlanta – tix on sale tomorrow. May do a few more in the coming months, where to go next?

Even with the limited interaction that drive-in shows provide, a Rezz experience is better than most and fans should still be impressed with her stage presence and visuals. Check back on Rezz’s socials tomorrow for tickets!

Photo via Rukes.com