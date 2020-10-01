Lights All Night is not moving forward with what would have been its 11th year.

The Dallas festival would rather not sell tickets to its hopeful attendees for 2020 or operate under the slim chance events are able to happen by the New Year. Instead, Lights All Night is “cherishing the last decade of experience more and more every day” and hopeful to make “many new memories soon.”

Lights All Night provides more than just a cancellation statement, but some encouraging words and a call to action for the festival community:

Our world desperately needs the energy, love and compassion that Lights All Night fans, staff, artists and friends have been known to radiate. While it may not feel like it, we will get back to long wild nights that create lifelong memories and Lights All Night will return. Until then, it’s important that we look after one another and do our best to stay healthy — physically, mentally and spiritually. It’s a crazy world out there, and it may continue to get even crazier in the coming months. Let’s pledge to use this time apart to further our connections with each other, and provide assistance to those who need it most.

Needless to say, we’re all hoping for a strong return — for Lights All Night and all the other festivals out there making difficult decisions such as this one.

Read the full statement below.

Lights All Night 2020 Canceled

Photo via Lights All Night