Cookie Monsta, real name Tony Cook has died, according to a short statement from his longtime label, Circus Records. He was 31.

“Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us,” they write. “We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day. All of our thoughts go to Tony’s family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony’s son Olly, the Mini Monsta.

“The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother.”

No information about the circumstances surrounding his death is currently available.

Rest In Peace to an absolute legend. You will be sorely missed.

The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother. pic.twitter.com/lbir8HI9AM — Circus Records (@circus_records) October 2, 2020

Photo via Hana Makovcova