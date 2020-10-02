There are no words to describe the incalculable loss of Cookie Monsta today. Circus Records shared the news of his tragic passing early this morning, though so far no cause of death has been revealed.

Cookie was one of the first artists signed to Circus Records after Doctor P, Flux Pavilion, Simon Swan and Earl Falconer founded the label in 2009, along with Funtcase and Brown & Gammon. His first release on the label, Ginger Pubes / Blurgh!, in 2010, has stood the test of time and is still a consummate and legendary release in the genre.

Since the news of his death, artists from all corners and fans have shown an outpouring of thoughts and prayers, dedications to his life and legacy. One of his closest friends and collaborators in the community, FuntCase, wrote, “This year has taken yet another beautiful soul from us. Please play ginger pubes, yo momma, them, monster and everything’s he’s ever written at the loudest possible volume for the guy I loved so much.”

This year has taken yet another beautiful soul from us. Please play ginger pubes, yo momma, them, monster and everything’s he’s ever written at the loudest possible volume for the guy I loved so much ❤️ https://t.co/kbBoIKibyd — FuntCase | DPMO (@FuntCaseUK) October 2, 2020

See more tributes and dedications to his legacy from friends and fans below.

The scene has suffered a huge loss today. Rest in peace Cookie Monsta, a friend and an inspiration to so many — Never Say Die Records (@neversaydie) October 2, 2020

Jesus Christ this has just hit me like a tonne of bricks, this is so sad – sending big love to everyone. An absolute legend who inspired a generation. RIP Cookie Monsta https://t.co/YIH1sGr9x3 — OLIVERSE (@oliverse) October 2, 2020

I am for a loss of words.. Rest In Peace to a legend, Cookie Monsta. https://t.co/lEmwGJpRz5 — ＬΛＹＺ (@layzdubz) October 2, 2020

Rest In Peace to the legend Cookie Monsta 🙁 — ruvlo (@RuvloMusic) October 2, 2020

One of my biggest influences, rip cookie monsta 😭❤️ Sending love to his family and friends https://t.co/Lm9NRwjCaL — G-Space (@gspacebass) October 2, 2020

RIP to a legend within the dubstep scene. Cookie Monsta was one of the greats and OG artists. The world lost a great man today 😭 So many loved him and his music. – Arkaisa Team – — Arkasia (@ArkasiaConcept) October 2, 2020

We are honestly beyond devastated at the news just shared by circus records, the passing of Tony, Cookie Monsta. He was always so much fun to be around, he had a wonderful and caring soul. We are so so sad for this loss to everyone that knew him. Rest in peace. ❤️ — KOVEN. (@KOVENuk) October 2, 2020

No way 😭😭 RIP Cookie Monsta, dubstep legend and one of my reasons for getting into bass music 😪 https://t.co/pCdqWSK10t — SKEPSIS (@skepsismusic_uk) October 2, 2020

Im absolutely lost for words Cookie Monsta was a huge reason I got into dubstep and having the chance to get to know him and tour with him was such a blessing. Hoping he's in a better place now. — UBUR (@uburdub) October 2, 2020

Cookie Monsta was my first IDOL in dubstep and I remember listening to his music nonstop. I was just listening to 'Blurgh!' and all his old masterpieces the other day. I honestly can't believe he left us so early. Rest in peace 🖤🖤🖤 — moley (@moleydubs) October 2, 2020

woke up and now I’m fucking sad… rest easy cookie monsta a beautiful soul taken too soon :/ fuck 2020 — YDG (@itsydg) October 2, 2020

Dance music just lost a true pioneer….Rest In Peace, Cookie Monsta. https://t.co/2jysvR15FQ — ⚡SUBCHVRGE⚡ (@subchvrge) October 2, 2020

i have no fucking words right now. rest in peace tony / cookie monsta. — volpetron 🤖 | blm (@rayvolpe) October 2, 2020

Devastated. When I was young I actually hated dubstep – until I heard Cookie Monsta. His music watered a seed of passion for bass music that I didn’t know I had. It forever changed my life, and ultimately lead me to the success I am so lucky to have. Rest in paradise king 👑 https://t.co/yAPzDUgd49 — KAI WACHI (@KaiWachiMusic) October 2, 2020