Underplayed — a brand new documentary coming to TIFF — examines sexism in the electronic music industry and the understated voices that deserve to be heard.

Filmed over the course of the 2019 summer festival season, Stacey Lee’s project exposes gender inequality in the scene with an overall uplifting tone — because it is getting better, thanks to strong female artists Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Nervo, Tokimonsta and more.

According to the doc’s description, “the women who are operating in this artistic space and producing chart-topping tracks fail to receive the recognition that the men in their field are showered with.” Often times a taboo subject, Underplayed aims to change that as the industry works toward more inclusive lineups and opportunities.

Underplayed is set to screen at the OLG Play Stage at Ontario Place on Saturday, September 19, followed by a live performance set with Top 100 DJ/Producer REZZ, one of the film’s primary subjects.

Watch the official trailer below and check out all the films coming to TIFF here.

Underplayed – Official Trailer