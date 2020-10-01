The Save Our Stages Act has been added to the new coronavirus relief bill.

If passed, the Save Our Stages Act would provide much needed aid to the National Independent Venue Association, as well as the National Independent Talent Organization. Unfortunately, the pandemic has caused some venues to shut down permanently and this would help out the countless others in danger of the same.

The $2.2 trillion HEROES Act includes another round of stimulus checks and another round of PPP loans for small businesses. Plus, “targeted assistance for the struggling restaurant industry and independent live venue operators,” — a designated $10 billion in relief aid for independent venues, agencies and other music-related businesses.

The revised bill authorizes the Small Business Administration to issue “grants to eligible live venue operators, producers, promoters, or talent representatives to address the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain live venues.”

The bill still needs to go through a House of Representatives vote and pass through the Senate, but its bi-partisan support is giving independent venues across the nation hope.

Save Our Stages and support the updated HEROES Act here.

Source: Billboard