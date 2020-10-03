Yesterday, Pendulum went live for the first time in quarantine to celebrate their two newest singles in 10 years, “Driver” and “Nothing For Free.” And, as we suspected, they debuted a new song with Hybrid Minds, “Louder Than Words.”

P.S. the new track in the stream was:@Pendulum x @HybridMindsDNB – Louder Than Words — Rob Swire (@rob_swire) October 2, 2020

And guess what?? Pendulum is going liquid!

“Louder Than Words” is a beautiful melodic piece with fervent drums and a sultry melody that sucks you in with plenty of emotion and silky production. The lyrics are beautiful and Rob’s voice is perfect for the liquid style. Though they only played a couple minutes of what is surely a slightly longer song, we’re already in love.

Check it out below at 23:00 on the stream!

Photo via Rukes.com