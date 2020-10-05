Madonna clearly takes who she works with very seriously. In a new video from Mcfly et Carlito on YouTube, David Guetta comes in as a special guest and they spend the time shooting the shit and telling stories.

One of the stories has to do with when Guetta met with Madonna about producing her album.

“She tells me that she loves [my “Revolver”] remix and she suggests that I produce her next album,” he says. “I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything – the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening. Very good and you wonder when we start working together.”

That’s when they apparently got to talking about star signs and Guetta let slip he was a scorpio. Suddenly, Madonna’s demeanor soured.

“Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye!’” he said.

This discernment over astrological signs must have happened more recently, as, The Independent reports, Madonna previously worked with a Scorpio in Bjork – who co-wrote her 1994 track “Bedtime Story.”

Scorpios apparently don’t get along very well with Geminis, Libras, or Sagittarius, but nothing about Leos, Madonna’s sign.

Madonna and David Guetta could have been a sure thing, if Guetta just… wasn’t born the day that he was. How about that?

H/T NME | Photo via Rukes.com