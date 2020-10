Two weeks ago, Pendulum returned from a 10-year hiatus with two new releases: “Driver” & “Nothing For Free.” Even after 10 years, it truly felt like nothing had changed, even though everything has. Now, today, Pendulum mark their return with a very special DJ set from a 150 year old ex-military fort in the middle of the English Channel.



The set will surely contain their two new tracks, and even possibly some new music, hinted at in a recent interview.

Watch the set below!