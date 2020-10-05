All major events this year have essentially been cancelled, except for a select few in countries that have had a comparatively tight grip on the spread of COVID. Taiwan is such a country, with between 0 to 7 new daily cases since April 27. There was a spike in the country in August, but a spike for Taiwan just meant 7 new cases, compared to the US’s 67,000 new cases on the same day.

With such a controlled environment, Ultra has announced a Road to Ultra event for next month in the country! On November 14, fans can see Alesso, Kayzo, Slander, Vini Vici, and more.

If you live outside of Taiwan, you can still go to the event, but be prepared for rigorous quarantine measures. Any foreign nationals entering the country must submit a negative COVID-19 test result issued within three days of boarding before they are allowed to board their flight or their transit flight, or to enter Taiwan. Upon entry into the country, you will be given another COVID test. Those who have symptoms shall be transported to a group quarantine facility to await test results; asymptomatic individuals shall undergo a 14-day period of home quarantine at home or at a quarantine hotel.

Tickets are on sale now at ultrataiwan.com.

Photo via Rukes.com