Ever get a song stuck in your head, but you don’t know the name of the artist or the track title? Spotify now allows you to search its music catalog through lyrics.

As revealed in a tweet from @linafab, part of the design team at Spotify, iOS and Android users can search out songs using lyrics only. Sometimes the lyrics happen to be part of a title, but this allows for ease of music exploration and discovery. Music lovers can skip their search engine and go directly to Spotify for answers.

We just had to give it a try — and a quick, “hot boys hot boys nasty,” instantly pulled up GRiZ and Wreckno‘s collaboration “Medusa.” It works!

You can also view lyrics via Spotify x Genius, thanks to a feature that was already in place. Some songs also include interesting facts and inspiration behind the music.

To get started:

Start playing music. Tap the Now Playing bar at the bottom of the screen.

Note: On tablet, tap the album artwork in the side menu. Scroll down to see the song’s lyrics and their story.

Apple Music reportedly introduced search by lyrics back in 2018.

H/T: 9to5Mac