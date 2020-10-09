Universal Music Group is planning for the return of live music and events with a $1.2 billion hotel and entertainment complex in Biloxi, Mississippi.

As one of the world’s leading music companies, UMG is best known for representing Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, Post Malone, and so many more. Getting into the hospitality business makes sense, because UMG already has the talent roster.

Biloxi, Atlanta, and Orlando are the first cities UMG is looking at to start new developments, for its new brand known as UMUSIC. The one in Biloxi will transform the old Broadwater Resort into a new, exciting destination, complete with a luxury hotel and innovative architecture.

The city’s Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich explains:

Music and entertainment has always been a part of Biloxi DNA. What the UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel brings with its opening is reflective of this 320 plus year history. The people of the city of Biloxi, the state of Mississippi and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this hotel to our landscape.

UMG strives to enrich the already robust music scene of Biloxi, Mississippi and other US cities through these UMUSIC projects. Stay tuned for more info.

