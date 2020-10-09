Sub Focus dropped his first album, the self-titled Sub Focus, all the way back in 2009 and he’s been a pillar of the drum & bass community ever since. And though Wilkinson entered the scene a few years later in 2013 with his debut album, Lazers Not Included, his sound was an immediate smash hit and he’s spent the last seven years as a force on his own.

Now, they’re each releasing their third album together, as a collaborative venture on the new Portals, out today.

When they released “Illuminate” over a year ago, it became an immediate anthem. Since then, they’ve come out with three more singles, “Just Hold On,” “Air I Breathe,” and “Turn The Lights Off.” In addition, Portals features seven new songs that stun the senses and engage the emotions.

Inspired by a resurgence of depth in electronic music albums with the likes of Jon Hopkins, Bonobo, and Bicep, Portals sees Sub Focus and Wilkinson shift their styles in a more expansive and ambitious direction, with the duo experimenting with different tempos and recording live instrumentation with a selection of talented players to add more scope and feeling into their corner of the electronic music world.

A majestic, versatile LP, Portals sees Sub Focus and Wilkinson explore new terrain while simultaneously staying true to their drum & bass roots. The album is available digitally, on CD and as a very special gatefold double vinyl LP. Check it out below!