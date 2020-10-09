Electric Zoo is returning in 2021 with a new theme and fresh lineup!

With all festivals (more or less) cancelled this year, one of New York’s premier electronic festivals returns in 2021 with Supernaturals, a theme that opens the door to a host of decorations and set designs that should make the mind spin. Along with it, a lineup that is definitely worthy of your return to the festival grounds, should festivals return by then.

Scheduled for September 3-5, Labor Day weekend next year, you’ll have the chance to see Alesso, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Seven Lions, Illenium, Liquid Stranger, Tiesto (performing a sunset set), deadmau5’s Testpilot alias, and more. There’s plenty of up and coming names on the lineup too, like Moore Kismet, Sippy, and JVNA.

Tickets are $250 for 3-day GA and an expensive $500 for VIP, though each comes with the option for a payment plan to make things easier. Check out the full lineup below and go here to buy tickets.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Electric Zoo