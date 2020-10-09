The BPM Festival has announced its much-anticipated return for 2021 with a trailblazing array of events set to take place in Ibiza in collaboration with IMS and Pollen. After a highly successful Costa Rican edition back in January, the house and techno institution is back with its first major announcement for next year. Spanning three days, the shows will not only mark a grand reintroduction of events for BPM as a whole but also serve as a celebration for the White Isle’s long-awaited official reopening. Slated for Thursday, April 29th through Saturday, May 1st, 2021, pre-sale signups for The BPM Festival: Ibiza Showcases are available now.

Set to be the biggest party Ibiza has ever seen – to coincide with the annual IMS Conference – The Ibiza Opening will feature a non-stop weekend of showcase parties at some of Ibiza’s most famed superclubs, hosted by highly-esteemed electronic brand staples from around the world.

Taking place over three days, across three iconic venues, The BPM Festival: Ibiza Showcases will play host to an array of world-class techno talent, with lineups boasting some of the scene’s most adored acts and special b2b performances from the global BPM family. Five years since its first foray hosting an event on the island, at the world-renowned Amnesia nightclub, the BPM brand is now making its long-awaited and much-welcomed return.

Further information on pricing tiers as well as venue and lineup announcements coming soon.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for BPM Festival