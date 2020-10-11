In collaboration with Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) and Deezer, deadmau5 brings fans an all-new playlist to hype up the forthcoming digital conference.

The dance music community is experiencing unprecedented times in 2020, but ADE is determined to make the most of it with a full digital program scheduled for October 21 – 25. As one of the top music events in the world, ADE continues to set the bar high, even during a pandemic.

Which brings us to deadmau5’s 2020 playlist, curated especially for ADE 2020. The 20-track collection features mau5trap favorites No Mana, ATTLAS, Bentley Dean and more. Plus, plenty of deadmau5 productions to set the scene.

Listen to deadmau5’s mood of the year for Amsterdam Dance Event 2020 and the official streaming partner, Deezer, right here — http://deezer.lnk.to/2020byDeadmau5.

deadmau5 – ADE 2020 Playlist

Photo via Rukes.com