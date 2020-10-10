Berlin has inaugurated its Day of Club Culture.

On October 3rd, the 30th anniversary of the German reunification, a reported 40 clubs and collectives were granted €10,000 from the capital for their “years or decades of commitment to Berlin’s club culture.”

The day saw a number of organized events as Berlin came alive with a city-wide festival. There were indoor and outdoor locations with social distancing and hygiene measures — but, excitingly, dancing was allowed outdoors.

Establishments including “Schwuz, ://about blank, Club der Visionaere, Gretchen, So36, arkaoda, Sameheads, Sisyphos, Yaam, and [ipsə]” all took part in the event, as well as collectives, “DICE Dice, No Shade, Buttons, Creamcake, Oya, Female:Pressure and La By’le.”

The project was headed up by culture senator Klaus Lederer and Clubcommission Berlin backed the festival.

In days following the event, Berlin’s nightlife was given its first curfew in 70 years. With a second wave of COVID-19 cases threatening the city, businesses will have to shut down by 11 PM.

Sources: Resident Advisor, The Guardian