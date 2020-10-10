The second Friday of October has brought a bunch of fun new singles a new full length from Mat Zo on Anjunabeats a new EP from Subtronics and so much more. This week we have compiled 20+ records of the best new electronic music from various artists across the world and genre-spectrum. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

Bass music heavyweight Subtronics released a new 7 track EP titled String Theory. The EP is filled with innovative dubstep all from the mind of the Philadelphia born producer.

Tchami dropped a highly unexpected record titled ‘Praise’ featuring Gunna on his label Confession. The record is a perfect house crossover between the two artists styles. Gunna’s distorted southern crooning vocals over the Tchami’s vibrant house beat makes for record that is bound to receive a plethora of airplay.

Bro Safari released a new collaboration project with Binks on Deadbeats titled, Blissful Patterns, a project filled with illustrious synths, crisp percussion and an overall glaring craftsmanship towards creating the perfect sound design which is displayed throughout the project.

