Getter is gearing up for a new EP — and soon we’ll hear the first single “Bad Acid,” which drops 10/23.

In 2018, the producer treated us to a whole new world of sound with his Visceral album. He followed it up in 2019 with a wave of singles — “Heartless,” “Never Change” and “Ham Sandwich.” And that brings us up to 2020, which he first sounded off with “Represent.”

Getter has been teasing the new EP since last month (see here), but remains partly elusive on the subject — still no word on how much music he’s prepared or when we’ll be able to hear the full release.

He also recently teased: “i got so much new terror comin — i like to space shit out a lot, so i can polish the finals — quality over quantity.”

Check back with us next Friday to hear “Bad Acid.” Pre-save here.

Getter – Bad Acid – Coming 10/23

Photo via Rukes.com