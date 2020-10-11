The Save Our Stages initiative is as self-explanatory as it comes, vying to save independent music venues from ruin as shows around the world are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the Save Our Stages Act has been added to the new coronavirus relief bill, which President Trump himself has said he will not support unless he is reelected, even if it was passed, it won’t be enough for the countless venues in danger of permanent closure.

As part of their initiative, Save Our Stages has announced its own festival this next week, October 16-18, with an array of huge artists — from Marshmello, Dillon Francis, and Major Lazer on the EDM side to Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Miley Cyrus, Macklemore, and more from the pop/rock/hip hop side of things.

SOSFEST will be live on YouTube in just five days, with all proceeds going to support the National Independent Venue Association. Mark it down on your calendars and stay tuned for set times!

independent venues are at risk of closing forever 🚨 help #SaveOurStages and join me for #SOSFEST Oct 16-18 on @youtubemusic coming to you live from 25 independent venues across the country. proceeds supporting @nivassoc. https://t.co/aO14CbrQ8l — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 8, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com