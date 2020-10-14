A little over a month ago, news broke that Erick Morillo had died in his Miami Beach home, just a month after turning himself in on sexual battery charges. Now, a preliminary report from the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department says his death was the result of an accidental ketamine overdose.

The report obtained by Miami New Times says Morillo died of “acute ketamine toxicity,” but also shows traces of MDMA and cocaine in his system. The lethal dose of ketamine varies from study to study, from 600mg/kg to just 11.3 mg/kg. At the lowest lethal dose, an amount of just 13.56mg would be lethal to a man of 6 feet at an average weight.

A final autopsy report is expected within the next two weeks.

Court records show Morillo had pleaded not guilty to the sexual battery charges, but now he will never get to plead his case and his alleged victim may never receive justice.

via Miami New Times