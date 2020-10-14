Back in July, The Chainsmokers played a charity show in the Hamptons in New York, raising $152,000. “To some, $152,000 is very un-Hamptons-esque. This, after all, is where a beachfront estate originally built for the Ford family was recently listed for $145 million,” wrote Bloomberg about the event.

However, the show also raised concerns about social distancing after videos of the event showed an unsanctioned “VIP” section at the front of the stage with dozens packed in without masks. The NY Department of Health launched an investigation into the show on July 27, and now the state of New York is fining the event organizers $20,000.

Governor Cuomo is quoted as saying he was “appalled” at the “egregious” violations in social distancing.

