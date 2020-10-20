We’ve already written about how much Flux Pavilion’s Lines in Wax EP, containing the epic song “I Can’t Stop,” meant to us. Now, San Holo shares his feelings in his own way with a beautiful acoustic rendition of the hit single.

We’ve always known that Flux’s chord progressions are brilliant, but hearing them transposed to guitar and sung with San’s breathless falsetto is an absolutely beautiful tribute.

“I am so honoured by this,” Flux responded to San. “It’s beautiful. Took me from 40% – 75%. I wholly endorse a studio recorded version for my live sets.”

Stay tuned to see if San turns this into a full cover!

Photo via Rukes.com