From STMPD RCRDS to an actual stamp — Martin Garrix continues to make his mark.

Postage stamps may seem like an outdated yet necessary means for communication via snail mail, but leave it to the renowned producer to completely reinvent the way we use them. His own limited edition stamp sheet has a layer which can only be unlocked and accessed in augmented reality.

Garrix shares:

From an early age I’ve had stamps around me due to my dad’s company. Therefore, when starting my label, we even chose a name that refers to stamps: STMPD RCRDS. It is very special to be on a stamp myself now and I am super happy with the end result.

Artwork for the collectible stamps feature a silhouette of the global DJ, created by STMPD RCRDS’ graphic designer Boris Lammertse.

The official Martin Garrix x STMPD RCRDS x PostNL postage can be purchased here — and the app designed for the stamps can be downloaded via Google Play and the Apple Store.

Martin Garrix x STMPD RCRDS x PostNL Limited Edition Postage

Photo via Rukes.com