bitbird darlings DROELOE have put out a ton of great music over the years — and they will continue to, just without one of the members.

In a statement today, DROELOE explains that when the group started, it was a trio: Joris, film director; Hein, graphic designer; and Vincent, producer/composer. Very quickly, Joris’ personal career took off and since then it has been just Vincent and Hein. Now, Hein is moving on to pursue his own personal work and the DROELOE name will continue on with just Vincent.

“We want to emphasize that we came to this mutual agreement by thinking hard about what we both want out of life,” they wrote in a joint statement. “So that is the focus, pursuing the lives we really want. It’s not the end, it’s a new chapter for both of us.”

Both Vincent and Hein also included personal statements along with the news of the split.

The news comes as DROELOE announced their forthcoming anthology album, A Matter Of Perspective, along with their new single released last week, “Roadside Flowers.”

You can read the full statement below.