What god damn timeline are we living in where Vin Diesel and Mike Tyson drop EDM tracks in the same year…

I’m honestly at a loss for what to even write about this song. It features Mike Tyson repeatedly saying “I’m Mike Tyson!,” as well as the line, “Lend me your ears, or I will eat them all!”

The trap production from Tiki Lau is wonky and hard, and… it has Mike Tyson?! I can’ t help but just continue to return to that fact.

Not only will this high-energy song be something to get the masses moving, but Mike will also be using it as his official walkout song for his exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. on November 28th!