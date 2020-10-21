Swedish House Mafia returned to Ultra in 2018 and then embarked on a world tour, sans the United States. The tour was widely seen as a cash grab, considering the group released a large amount of merch and no new music or future plans for the reunion, despite all the hype that was given to them.

Still, during the course of the tour, they did play a couple new songs, including one called “Underneath It All.” The last time we heard about the track was over a year ago, August 2019, when they posted what appeared to be a teaser for the track art and a clear caption, “Underneath It All.” Fans were understandably hyped at the prospect of new music from the trio — but, 14 months later and nothing.

That being said, the track is still managing to live in fans’ heads rent free, especially thanks to a new revelation from Mike Posner that he’s actually the singer on the track.

Many fans assumed the singer was John Martin, who featured on SHM’s biggest track, “Don’t You Worry Child.”

Now, the only question is when will the new song actually be released. And will the world even care when it does?

You can experience “Underneath It All” again below.

Photo via Rukes.com | H/T EDM Tunes