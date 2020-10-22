It’s been a hot minute since we heard new material from REZZ, but the wait its almost over!

The producer started off the year strong, with collaborations “Into the Abyss” with Zeds Dead and “Someone Else” with Grabbitz. Both tracks that pushed her sound forward in exciting ways and kept us on the edge of our seats. Now, she’s emerging from the darkness of 2020 with more.

“I’m putting out a new song next week,” she shares via Twitter.

No word on if it’s another collaboration or a solo original on the horizon, but it doesn’t really matter. Everything REZZ delivers keeps her cult following fully engaged.

Next week will, perhaps intentionally, put the release out right before Halloween. Hopefully REZZ has something extra spooky is in store. Check back for more details and to listen when it’s out!

Photo via Maria Jose Govea @thesupermaniak