Gorillaz just dropped a new album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Times, as the group continues to push music forward in boundlessly inventive ways.

One of the standouts for us is “The Pink Phantom,” which boasts an extraordinary meld of sounds and styles. Whirling, classical piano arrangements matched with a thick, heavy beat and a wealth of musical ideas that may normally clash, but find imperfect harmony. Cutting through the mix, a grand vocal performance from Elton John vs. 6LACK’s smooth, auto-tuned flow.

The album boasts a vast mix of collaborations with Beck, ScHoolboy Q, St. Vincent, slowthai, JPEGMAFIA, GoldLink, and so many more. We’re in love with the variety and contrast Gorillaz bring to the table — from the assertive nature of “How Far?” featuring Tony Allen and grime legend Skepta to the smoothness heard in “Friday 13th” featuring Octavian.

Twenty years into their career, Gorillaz stay putting out innovating, captivating music and we’re all ears.

Listen here!

Gorillaz – Song Machine, Season One: Strange Times