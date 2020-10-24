REZZ is readying for more music, “ORBIT” out next week!

She first teased the track via tweet a couple of days ago — and now we have the full rollout — track title, release date, artwork and a preview of what’s to come. “ORBIT” thus far, sounds delicate and ethereal, building beautifully into a deep, sultry drop. So far, we’re loving what we’re hearing!

The producer started off the year strong, with collaborations “Into the Abyss” with Zeds Dead and “Someone Else” with Grabbitz. Both tracks that pushed her sound forward in exciting ways and kept us on the edge of our seats. Now, she’s emerging from the darkness of 2020 with, again, something different.

Hear the snippet of “ORBIT” below and be sure to pre-save here.

Check back Tuesday to listen in full.

REZZ – ORBIT

Photo via www.prolophoto.com