There was much speculation around what the cryptic billboards around LA, Berlin, Bristol, and London meant, but now we have true confirmation of a collaboration between Aphex Twin and Novation.

Together they’ve built a custom monosynth called AFX Station, a limited edition of Bass Station II. Touted as “a sound designer’s dream”, the Bass Station II spinoff has an addition of AFX mode pre-installed which “revolutionizes the way the monosynth can be played and programmed.”

For more information – check out the product page for the AFX Station here.