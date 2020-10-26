Two of electronic music’s finest, deadmau5 and Kiesza, are teaming up for a highly-anticipated collaboration — “Bridged By A Lightwave,” due out November 13th.

Although the newly-dropped promo video spans just 14 seconds, Kiesza’s powerhouse vocals matched with mau5’s grand production are enough to shoot chills down our spines. From the sounds of it, “Bridged By A Lightwave” is a meant-to-be collaboration that’s finally coming to fruition.

deadmau5 shares a treat with his upcoming drive-in audience, “Chicago!! …a quick confirmation @Kiesza will be performing the new single ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’ next week; out soooooon on mau5trap ;)”

October 31st is sold out, but limited tickets remain for the October 30th show. If you want to be among the first to witness deadmau5 and Kiesza perform their record together live, grab tickets here.

Listen to the electrifying clip of “BBAL” below!

deadmau5 & Kiesza – Bridged By A Lightwave

Pre-save: https://d5.ffm.to/bbal

Photo via Virisa Young for Insomniac Events