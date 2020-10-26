Martin Garrix just let fans in on a major secret — he’s releasing a self-titled studio album as AREA21 early next year!

When speaking on his side project AREA21, the superstar producer reveals in the interview below, “…We basically made a whole album.” He also projects said album to land sometime in March 2021.

Not only that, Garrix gives us a description of what to expect. “I play a lot of the guitar, drums,” he explains, “the new stuff is not super electronic. It’s like Gorillaz meets Outkast meets a little bit of Daft Punk. It’s very playful.”

YTRAM, another one of Garrix’s aliases, recently made an appearance on Martin Garrix presents STMPD RCRDS Vol. 001. In 2020, we’ve also heard the acoustic version of “Used to Love” with Dean Lewis, “Drown” featuring Clinton Kane, “Higher Ground” featuring John Martin, and some remixes along the way.

Check out the AREA21 intel below!

AREA21 Album Coming March 2021

Martin Garrix announces Area21 Album on March 2021 pic.twitter.com/SXQ1PlqJER — Festival Season (@Festseason) October 23, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com