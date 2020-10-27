After months of shutdown, one of Miami’s favorite hot spots is reopening.

E11EVEN MIAMI promises it’s coming back stronger than ever with a million dollars worth of renovations — new sound, new lighting, upgraded furniture and carpeting, a new ventilation system and new non-smoking environment.

Although the venue has undergone a number of major changes since COVID-19 hit, and hiring new staff, they promise revelers the same E11EVEN experience they’ve missed.

In a social media post, the venue shares: “We Missed You Miami, The Wait is Almost Over – Coming Back Stronger! #11miami #RatherBeAt11 #TeamNoSleep“

Furthermore, the venue’s website says it is, “Implementing new sanitizing procedures, safety measures, and staff training to bring back the 24/7 party.” For now, hours are restricted to Thursday through Sunday from 8 PM to 8 AM by reservation only. More info here.

E11EVEN MIAMI Coming Soon

Photo courtesy of E11EVEN MIAMI