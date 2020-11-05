Last year, Marshmello got a ridiculously large and expensive truck, and yesterday is was apparently stolen from a dealership and taken on a joyride that turned into a police chase.

The $350,000 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6 was stolen from a dealership service bay and ended up in a police chase on the streets of Los Angeles.

“Thanks to a turning radius somewhere between a container ship and a mid-century ranch house,” writes Jalopnik, “a colossal 6×6 truck is a terrible choice for evading cops, at least in an urban setting.”

LAPD told local news the thief rode to the dealership on a bicycle and threw it in the truck bed before taking the vehicle, which you can sort of see in the first tweet below. After trying to make a turn on a narrow street, the driver crashed the truck into a light pole and disabled the vehicle, allowing cops to apprehend him.

The suspect has not been identified, and, according to the sheriff’s department, may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

That's some vehicle we have in this LA police chase right now pic.twitter.com/rXYH74QZ3X — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2020