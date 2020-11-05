Tomorrowland is counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds until its New Year’s Eve event!

As previously reported, Tomorrowland’s Around the World concept is returning with a second virtual reality festival. Although the first run didn’t turn a profit, the innovation and overall experience was expertly executed, setting the bar high for virtual events to come.

“We believe that digital will exist next to live,” Tomorrowland’s co-founder Michiel Beers said. “We also believe that we have to create moments that people really want to see [us] livestream in a special way, and really see it as a small event.”

As of now, the IRL festival hopes for a 2021 return over July 16 – 18 and July 23 – 25. In the meantime, Tomorrowland continues to connect its global audience through music and we have no doubt the NYE event will be nothing less than spectacular.

Organizers promise more info on the NYE event coming November 10th, so keep an eye out! See the countdown and more info on Tomorrowland happenings here.

Also, experience the magic of Tomorrowland Around the World below.

Tomorrowland Around the World 2020 Aftermovie