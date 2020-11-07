In one of the most unique DJ Mag Top 100 lists ever, David Guetta has reclaimed his #1 spot on the list for the first time since 2011.

Launching his Jack Back alias this year, as well as doing plenty of live stream shows viewed by over 50 million people during lockdown, Guetta jumps over Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Martin Garrix to take the top spot on the list this year.

He helped to raise over $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief efforts through his United At Home live stream events, in addition to headlining Tomorrowland’s Around The World digital festival in July and achieving record-breaking views during DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs Virtual Festival series.

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me,” Guetta said. “To think it is 40 years since I first played in a club, and 10 years since I last won this award makes me quite emotional. When I first won 9 years ago I got a lot of hate for merging dance music with mainstream and pop and looking back now and seeing how it has shaped the industry and made it evolve is absolutely crazy. Winning now after I’ve gone back to what I did originally and releasing more underground music with my friend MORTEN and Future Rave, and with Jack Back, makes it even more special. I owe everything to my fans and whatever the future brings, I’ll be there, ready to soundtrack the party, and I hope you will too.”

Photo via Rukes.com