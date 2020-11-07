Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States — and the EDM community is celebrating today.

For the first time in a long time, our Twitter feed is overwhelmed with hope and positivity. Cheers can be heard loudly and proudly in the streets of New York City, America is welcoming Kamala Harris as the first woman and woman of color as vice president, and as Rukes declares, “America is now great again.”

Madeon, deadmau5, Ellie Goulding, Destructo, Jauz, Rezz, GRiZ, Subtronics, G Jones and so many more are weighing in on the election results. For the majority of Americans (and friends of our country), today is an overwhelming sigh of relief. Now it’s time to come together.

Read just some of the tweets coming in below.

EDM Reacts to Joe Biden’s Presidency

Finally a win in #2020 — Destructo (@destructoamf) November 7, 2020

I havnt been this happy in a while… I’ve been dancin’ cryin’ and singin’… suddenly everything feels so hopeful again. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris 💙💙💙💙 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) November 7, 2020

It’s over. It’s finally over. So many people can finally take a real breath for the first time in 4 years. Congratulations to Joseph R Biden, 46th President-Elect of the United States of America. What an absolutely incredible sentence to be able to finally say. 🇺🇸 — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 7, 2020

Yes — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) November 7, 2020

Congrats America 💙❤️🤍 — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden just elected as 46th President of the United States of America 🇺🇸 — 𝔖𝕽𝖎Z | BLM (@Griz) November 7, 2020

I needed some joy and relief so badly ! I can’t explain how it feels. Tomorrow there’ll be plenty of time for nuance but i’m gonna let today be soothing. — Madeon (@madeon) November 7, 2020

There’s more work than ever to be done, but a moment of pause and relief is warranted here for so many Americans who deserve it after so much fear. It’s nice to see a celebration after all these years. — h (@halsey) November 7, 2020

AMERICA FUCK YEAH — STRING THEORY EP OUT NOW🧵👁 (@Subtronics) November 7, 2020

YOU'RE FIRED — ATLiens (@ATLiensOfficial) November 7, 2020

it is now time to smoke weed — Dr. Fresch (@DrFresch) November 7, 2020

today is a pretty good day to party — SVDDEN DEATH BLM (@svddendeathdub) November 7, 2020

YES 👏 TO 👏 WOMEN 👏 IN 👏 THE 👏 WHITE 👏 HOUSE 👏 pic.twitter.com/ckxnJdZj3F — Dani Deahl (@danideahl) November 7, 2020

Finally, America is now great again. — rukes (@rukes) November 7, 2020

Covfefe this morning tasting different — James Blake (@jamesblake) November 7, 2020

This is a time of healing! — 💧 (@ChampagneDrip) November 7, 2020

Everything else aside… USA having our first woman of color as VP is amazing 👏👏👏 — GoodTimesAhead™️👌🏽 (@goodtimesahead) November 7, 2020

fuck it champagne for breakfast today pic.twitter.com/WkHYaHGusb — G JONES (@gjonesbass) November 7, 2020

HOLY SHIT WE ACTUALLY DID IT 🎉🎉🎉 — TYNAN (@tynanofficial) November 7, 2020

GOODBYE & GOOD RIDDANCE!!! — ookay (@Ookay) November 7, 2020

it’s like the finale of a reality TV show — TISOKI (@tisoki) November 7, 2020

Trump in the white house right now like pic.twitter.com/cKACM9o7z7 — YOOKiE SUCKS (@yookiemusic) November 7, 2020

i don't like the guy but i'm glad I will get to say fuck President Biden instead of fuck President Trump the people's struggle continues though — bleep bloop (@bleepbloopbass) November 7, 2020

I’m bout to pull up on some celebratory fish tacos — eliminate (@eliminatemusic) November 7, 2020

If the Biden win is called today we will have a celebration dj set tonight. — Phantoms (@phantoms) November 6, 2020

music in the next 4 years is gonna be really good this time — shawn wasabi (@shawnwasabi) November 7, 2020

i really hope this day influences a return to this kind of civility, integrity and respect. words and tone from our leaders matter!! https://t.co/TxGvTDAP3m — grandtheft (@grandtheft) November 7, 2020

Well done America. A huge step forwards. Fuck racism. It’s appalling that man got anywhere as near as he did but soon he’ll be out and hopefully the world doesn’t have to endure that kind of abuse of power again any time soon — Plastician (@Plastician) November 7, 2020

holy shit… waking up to some good news in 2020

i like this feeling — FELIX CARTAL (@felixcartal) November 7, 2020

science has re-entered the chat — FELIX CARTAL (@felixcartal) November 7, 2020

Trump lucky he even got 4 years, should of been impeached along time ago. — 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐲𝐱𝐬𝐚𝐧 (@Rickyxsan) November 7, 2020

The icing on the cake would be trump going to jail but I don’t think that’ll happen 😕 — 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐲𝐱𝐬𝐚𝐧 (@Rickyxsan) November 7, 2020

Hoooooooly shit thank f*#% — CHEE (@wtfischee) November 7, 2020

"I'm gonna rise up, I'm gonna kick a little ass, Gonna kick some ass in the USA, Gonna climb a mountain, Gonna sew a flag, Gonna fly on an Eagle, I'm gonna kick some butt, I'm gonna drive a big truck, I'm gonna rule this world, Gonna kick some ass, ROCK, FLAG AND EAGLE!" -Biden — 🐘 Briddim Boy 🐘 (@woolimusic) November 7, 2020

Doesn’t feel like a ghost town to me 🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/Cw1wUHHQd0 — BTSM (@OfficialBTSM) November 7, 2020

Congratulations America! Enjoy this moment. Ya’ll deserve this. 🇺🇸 — Moksi (@wearemoksi) November 7, 2020

Y’all hear that? The world just let out a ✨collective sigh of relief✨ — 𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐋𝐘 (@Ghastly) November 7, 2020

Me 2 — Mija (@hi_mija) November 7, 2020

although biden won, there is still so much to be acted upon and improved in the united states for people of color nation wide – do not let this win pause your activism — Shadient (@shadient) November 7, 2020

This is a real funny way to say you lost 🤪 Eat shit and fuck off forever Donny boi, you were the least presidential person to ever hold office and I hope you and your family of stimulant addled gremlins retreat to the caves you came from ❤️ https://t.co/hYJNQSmQpJ — Quackson (@Quackson666) November 7, 2020

Was out playing a pick up basketball game when every building around me started erupting in yelling and screaming Good morning, America. Love you and am very happy to be in this land today — Sully (@SullivanKing) November 7, 2020

What a weird fucking orwellian nightmare the last 4 years were, thank fuck there’s not another 4 years of that — Mat Zo (@Mat_Zo) November 7, 2020

BYEEEEE BITCH — ROSSY (@rossssykate) November 7, 2020

congrats to joseph biden, jr he first ran for president in 1988 i remember it clearly when he dropped out of the race now, 32 years later.. joseph has won. congratulations, joseph! — josh pan (@joshpan) November 7, 2020

Trump: Got covid & fired. The ultimate 2020 experience — ROZES (@ROZESsounds) November 7, 2020

FACISM HAS LEFT THE CHAT , bitches — ✏️ (@princefox) November 7, 2020

Thank God it’s over!!!! — Worthy (@w_o_r_t_h_y) November 7, 2020

Not a chance in hell Trump will give a concession speech. SALT — Oliver (@WeAreOliver) November 7, 2020

Trump out golfing rn. I hope he shoots a 100 today. ⛳️🏌🏽‍♂️ — JAYCEEOH (@JAYCEEOH) November 7, 2020

MURICA!!! FUQ YEAH!!! ❤️ — MARTEN HØRGER (@MARTENHORGER) November 7, 2020

Throwing at ass in a circle today https://t.co/7l9URO8b5j — DJ Tyler Valentine (@DJValentine1990) November 7, 2020

breathing is cool, forgot what it was like — elephante (@iamtheELEPHANTE) November 7, 2020

CONGRATS AMERICA 🙌 — SPAG DADDY (@SPAGHEDDY) November 7, 2020

Someone promised a tiddy pic if Biden won …. where the tiddy — ETC!ETC! (@IAMETC) November 7, 2020

Gonna shimmy over and lurk some trump supporters profiles and see what their conspiracy tears are saying for a lil morning giggle — KITTENS (@iamKITTENS) November 7, 2020

Now that Biden secured the victory I guess I should start an only fans — LIL TEXAS (@LILTEXAS) November 7, 2020

A few days late , but this was the best birthday gift one could ever ask for! Thank you America for not renewing another season of 45 👏👏👏👏👏 — Ardalan (@Ardalander) November 7, 2020

I BOOKED MY TATTOO APPOINTMENT FOR MONDAY. IM GETTING A GEORGIA TATTOO AND A ARIZONA TATTOO https://t.co/5xl6p5oDbA — CRAY (@craymusic) November 7, 2020

In all honesty, this is just the beginning. There is a lot of work to do to get this country united again as opposed to how much division trump created. We are the United States of America at the end of the day and we need to start bridging our differences and coming together 🇺🇸 — JayKode 🇦🇲 (@JayKode) November 7, 2020

Don’t let them distract or separate you. How you used this time will be crucial. Prepare your soul ✨ — Sirah (@Sirah) November 7, 2020

GOOD RIDDANCE AND GOOD MORNING!! — blanke 🌱 C&D:The Fall OUT NOW 🍁 (@blankemusic) November 7, 2020

as a person of color in the United States I am extremely grateful to be in this country and will continue to be a law abiding citizen — LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) November 7, 2020

time to fix 2020 on god we dont ever need this year repeated in history again. — LICK 👅 (@iamlickx) November 7, 2020

