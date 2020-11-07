It’s that time of year again, when DJ Mag reveals their annual Top 100 DJs list and everyone gets up in arms about it. Though the name of the list might not be accurate, and there’s surely no objective way to measure the top 100 DJs, hundreds of thousands of people from around the world vote for their favorites in an effort to see them make their way up the list.

This year in particular has been strange. With the almost complete lack of events in 2020, it will be interesting to see how DJs — who typically perform live — will be affected. Will the list cater to the best producers this year? Or will it, once again, just boil down to personal favorites?

We’re keeping up with DJ Mag as they count down the Top 100 DJs of 2020 live. Check out the list [updated live] below, beginning 9:30am PST.

100. Marco Carolla [Down 14]

99. Robin Schulz [Down 17]

98. 22Bullets [New Entry]

97. Blastoyz [New Entry]

96. Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman [New Entry]

95. ANNA [New Entry]

94. Mike Perry [New Entry]

93. Deborah De Luca [New Entry]

92. Tungevaag [New Entry]

91. Black Coffee [Down 1]

90. Mike Williams [Down 36]

89. Burak Yeter [New Entry]

88. Aryue [New Entry]

87. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano [New Entry]

86. Green Velvet [New Entry]

85. Plastik Funk [New Entry]

84. Swedish House Mafia [Down 42]

83. D.o.D. [Up 13]

82. Pink Panda [New Entry]

81. Rave Republic [Up 13]

80. Radical Redemption [Re-Entry]

79. Mr. Pig [New Entry]

78. Brennan Heart [Re-Entry]

77. Tom & Collins [Up 7]

76. Fisher [Down 13]

75. Florian Picasso [Up 23]

74. Kura [Down 34]

73. Nora En Pure [New Entry]

72. Deniz Koyu [Up 9]

71. Julian Jordan [Up 22]

70. Blasterjaxx [Down 34]

69. Peggy Gou [Up 11]

68. Jamie Jones [New Entry]

67. YELLOW CLAW [Up 10]

66. Nina Kraviz [Down 6]

65. Ummet Ozcan [Down 33]

64. deadmau5 [Up 7]

63. Breathe Carolina [Down 1]

62. 3 Are Legend [Up 8]

61. Carta [Up 11]

60. Boris Brejcha [Up 25]

59. Amelie Lens [New Entry]

58. Will Sparks [Down 1]

57. Rezz [Highest New Entry]

56. ATB [Down 17]

55. DVBBS [Down 32]

54. Miss K8 [Up 15]

53. Ferry Corsten [Up 6]

52. Cat Dealers [Down 6]

51. Diego Miranda [Up 4]

50. Paul van Dyk [Up 37]

49. Wolfpack [Down 11]

48. Adam Beyer [No Movement]

47. Alison Wonderland [Down 3]

46. Headhunterz [Down 17]

45. Alesso [Up 16]

44. Mariana Bo [Up 5]

43. Illenium [Up 21]

42. MATTN [Up 9]

41. Claptone [Up 12] [Highest House DJ]

40. Tujamo [Up 3]

39. VINAI [Down 11]

38. Danny Avila [Up 3]

37. Diplo [Up 30]

36. Angerfist [Down 2] [Highest Hard DJ]

35. Zedd [Up 15]

34. Carl Cox [Up 1]

33. Quintino [Down 8]

32. Charlotte De Witte [Up 42] [Highest Climber] [Highest Techno]

31. Nicky Romero [Up 6]

30. Vintage Culture [Up 17]

29. Bassjackers [Up 5]

28. Kygo [Up 24]

27. The Chainsmokers [Down 1]

26. Alan Walker [Up 1]

25. DJ Snake [Down 9]

24. Vini Vici [Up 7]

23. Fedde Le Grand [Up 7]

22. Eric Prydz [Down 5]

21. Lost Frequencies [Down 1]

DJ Mag Top 20

20. Nervo [Up 4]

19. Above & Beyond [Up 3]

18. Calvin Harris [Up 1]

17. Hardwell [Down 5]

16. Tiësto [Down 8]

15. Skrillex [Up 6]

14. W&W [Up 4]

13. R3HAB [Up 1]

12. KSHMR [Up 3]

11. Marshmello [Down 6]

DJ Mag Top 10

10. Timmy Trumpet [Up 3]

9. Steve Aoki [Up 1]

8. Oliver Heldens [Down 1]

7. Afrojack [Up 2]

6. Don Diablo [Non-Mover] [Highest Future House]

5. Alok [Up 6]

4. Armin Van Buuren [Non-Mover]

3. Martin Garrix

2. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

1. David Guetta