It’s been three years since the last album from Slow Magic, 2017’s Float. Now, the aptly titled it’s the end of the world, but it’s ok is out and it’s a much needed breath of fresh air in an overwhelmingly stressful time.

Originally planned as a 4-part release throughout the year, plans changed with COVID and the accompanying tour and release schedule had to be amended. The first single, “Home,” dropped on March 27 so it’s been a long wait for this one. In the meantime, he dropped the Closer 2 U EP, at least one part of the album we have available now.

it’s the end of the world, but it’s ok spans 12 blissful tracks, featuring names like Manila Killa, RUNN, Paperwhite, Women in Hiatus, and Mariya Stoeva.

“This album is a collection of songs that I worked on over the last few years that mean a lot to me. The concept and title started as an optimistic twist on a sci-fi apocalypse, but over this past year the meaning of the album has evolved as 2020 has shown us that sometimes, it truly feels like the end of the world. The idea that there is always light in the darkness rings true, and these songs, while not written for the current events of the world, can hopefully help you find solace and optimism even when things seem out of control.” – Slow Magic

Listen below!

Photo via @littledreamangel