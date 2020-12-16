Nearly two years of waiting, and Zeds Dead and PEEKABOO have at last released their long-awaited collaboration, “POWA,” first premiered at the last Ultra Music Festival in 2019.

Since its debut 21 months ago, it’s since been totally reworked from an old school groover into a boisterous in your face honker. Though we would’ve gladly welcomed either style from the epic collaboration, there’s no denying that the iteration that has been released is exactly what we needed from the two heavyweight artists.

“POWA” is punchy and gritty in all the right ways, blasting forth with unrelenting bass and uncompromising ferocity.

Check out “POWA” from Zeds Dead and PEEKABOO via Deadbeats below!

Photo via Rukes.com