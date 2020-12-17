Tomorrowland’s live stream earlier this year, though it was their only one so far, has set the standard for digitally created stages in the EDM live stream world. Digital Mirage is fantastic with its artists coming up with unique and interesting set pieces, and Lost Lands definitely stepped up with their ever-changing motifs, but nothing so far has compared to the grandeur and scope of Tomorrowland’s Around The World live stream.

Now, the festival brand is returning for another New Year’s Eve live stream event, and the trailer has dropped and it is stunning! We can count at least four unique stages in the the trailer below, but we’re sure that Tomorrowland has some surprises up their sleeves yet.

Like the virtual edition of Tomorrowland’s main event in summer, the New Year’s Eve festival will be ticketed. A pass costs €20 ($24), which will give buyers live access to the four stages on Dec. 31. The event will run from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. in each territory.

An on-demand pass, which will grant access to the shows until Jan. 14, costs €25 ($30). There’s also a “Home Celebration” pass for €50 ($60) available, which includes one NYE Pass as well as four on-demand passes.

Check out the trailer below!