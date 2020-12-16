Ytram is gearing up for a new single, “Alive” with Citadelle, due out tomorrow on STMPD RCRDS.

So far, Ytram has dropped nothing but absolute heat. Martin Garrix‘s much-hyped side project debuted earlier this year with its first official release, “Make You Mine” with Bleu Clair featuring RA, followed up by “Fire” with Elderbrook.

Back in 2017, the name Ytram (which stands for Marty, backwards) first exploded on the scene with an epic festival debut at Tomorrowland. Now, in 2020, we’re treated to a steady stream of releases as the project matures.

Ytram allows Garrix to explore a deep, dynamic side of his artistry, exposing a little more of a new, unique soundscape with every release.

Check back here tomorrow to listen to “Alive.”

Ytram & Citadell – Alive (Out Tomorrow)

Photo via Rukes.com