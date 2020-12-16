Alesso has signed a new, worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, marking the start of a new era of music.

Back in 2011, Sebastian Ingrosso discovered a young talent in Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad aka Alesso. They got right to work with a mentorship, which grew to a great friendship. Ingrosso taught him to DJ, Alesso was soon introduced to the festival circuit, and by 2015, he landed on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list. The producer’s debut album, Forever, came out that same year.

The just-announced Warner Chappell deal heightens expectations as we await new music from Alesso. He’s already worked with a vast range of collaborators including Tove Lo, Florida Georgia Line, Theo Hutchcraft, Ryan Tedder, Hailee Steinfeld, Calvin Harris, Anitta, Usher, David Guetta, and Liam Payne — so fans are excited for what comes next.

Alesso shares: “I’m very excited to be joining the Warner Chappell family and looking forward to working on tons of new music in the coming months.”

Warner Chappell Scandinavia’s Head Of A&R, Arvid Frisk, adds: “We are thrilled to have Alesso in the family, he’s one of a kind and looking forward breaking boundaries with him and the Shalizi team.”

Details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Source: Music Business Worldwide | Photo via Rukes.com